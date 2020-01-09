|
Robert D. Stephens
92, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1927 the son of Luther and Beluia Stephens of Mineral Wells, W.Va. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the VFW #693. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had many accomplishments but, his greatest was his love for his family and was blessed that he was the beginning of five generations.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Emmert Stephens; sisters, Georgia Hendricks, Hazel Stephens, Clara Beckett, and Zelma Stephens; infant son, Robert Stephens; and grandchildren, Mylinda Jones, Dean Alexander, and Kathy Lynn Alexander. Robert is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 73 years, Clara Alice Stephens; daughters, Linda (David) Alexander, Sharon (Gene "Butch" Jones) Huston; son, Raymond (Delores) Stephens; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lyn Houze officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice for all their love and support. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020