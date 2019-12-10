|
|
Robert D. Taylor
85, passed away on December 7, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1934 the son of the late Robert Taylor Sr. and Dorothy (Taylor) Miller. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from St. Regis Paper Company after more than 30 years of service. Bob was an avid Massillon Tiger Fan, "Once a Tiger always a Tiger" he would say. He had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sally. Bob is survived by his loving family, Carol Taylor; children, Shawn (Terri) Taylor, and Shellie (Charles) DeMando; grandchildren, Michael (Jill) DeMando, Nicholas DeMando, and MacKenzie Taylor; great-grandchildren, Eliana, Vincent, and Rosalene; sisters, Peggy, Kathy, and Dottie; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all who took care of Bob for your love and support, especially, Brewster Parke, Amherst Meadows, Mercy Hospice and to Megan for your kindness.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary and sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019