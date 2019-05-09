|
Robert D. Wolfe 1950-2019
Age 69, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born May 4, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Fred and Lena (Hoover) Wolfe. Bob was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church. He was a Marine veteran, serving in Vietnam and he retired from Republic Steel in 2012 after 44 years of service.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Yant) Wolfe; three sons, Brian (Heather), Tony (Jennifer) and Andy (Stacey) Wolfe; his sister, Janice (Stan) Lehman; mother-in-law, Donna Yant; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Noah, Molly, Lennah, Natalie, Garrett and McKenna.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville, OH 44641. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Bob will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Sunset Hills Memory Garden, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tadmor Shrine Hospital c/o Tadmor Shrine Center 3000 Krebs Dr, Akron, OH 44319 or Christ United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019