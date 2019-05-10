|
|
|
Robert D. Wolfe
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville, OH 44641. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Bob will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Sunset Hills Memory Garden, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tadmor Shrine Hospital c/o Tadmor Shrine Center 3000 Krebs Dr, Akron, OH 44319 or Christ United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019
Read More