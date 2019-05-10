Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
600 E. Gorgas St
Louisville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
600 E. Gorgas St
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Wolfe


1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Robert D. Wolfe Obituary
Robert D. Wolfe

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville, OH 44641. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Bob will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Sunset Hills Memory Garden, Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tadmor Shrine Hospital c/o Tadmor Shrine Center 3000 Krebs Dr, Akron, OH 44319 or Christ United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.