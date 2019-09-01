Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
the chapel of Riverside Cemetery
Troy, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dale Brooks Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dale Brooks Sr. Obituary
Robert Dale Brooks, Sr.

Born April 16th, 1943 at the old Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio, Bob finally decided that he had had enough with this life and decided to go on a permanent fishing trip Aug. 22nd, 2019 at 4:30 a.m. He always said if you wanted to go fishing, you had to get up early.

Memorial services for Bob will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 25, 2019 in Troy at the chapel of Riverside Cemetery, the Reverend Elijah Paul Brooks presiding. Please visit www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now