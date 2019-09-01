|
|
Robert Dale Brooks, Sr.
Born April 16th, 1943 at the old Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio, Bob finally decided that he had had enough with this life and decided to go on a permanent fishing trip Aug. 22nd, 2019 at 4:30 a.m. He always said if you wanted to go fishing, you had to get up early.
Memorial services for Bob will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 25, 2019 in Troy at the chapel of Riverside Cemetery, the Reverend Elijah Paul Brooks presiding. Please visit www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019