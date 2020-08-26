1/1
Robert "Robbie" Davis
1952 - 2020
Robert "Robbie" Davis

68, died on Aug. 20, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family and talking with his dearest friends. Robbie was born on Jan. 17, 1952, in Canton, Ohio, to Robert and Bernice Davis. He graduated from Louisville High School in 1970 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Airforce from 1971-1975. He spent the last 14 years working for the Stark County Weights and Measures Department. He loved his job and work-family and insisted on working even in his final weeks. When he was not working, you could find him on the golf course, spending time with his family, or at his grandchildren's many sporting events. He was a proud dad and grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice Davis, and sister, Sandra Miller. He is survived by his sister, Ginger (Roy) Ferguson; daughter, Angela (Robert) Burick; son, Robert (Gina) Davis; and seven grandchildren, Davis, Emma, Abigail, Trey, Addison, Trevor, and Brynn.

A celebration of life/retirement party will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Skyland Pines Country Club from 2 to 5 in the lower level banquet room/outdoor patio overlooking the golf course. Those attending are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330.875.5770

Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Skyland Pines Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
