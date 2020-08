Robert "Robbie" DavisA celebration of life/retirement party will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Skyland Pines Country Club from 2 to 5 in the lower level banquet room/outdoor patio overlooking the golf course. Those attending are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society330.875.5770