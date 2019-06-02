Home

Robert McHugh
Robert Day "Bob" McHugh


Robert "Bob" Day McHugh

Age 86, of Glenview, formerly from Wilmette.

Beloved best friend and husband of Margaret "Peggy" nee Kelley for 63 years. Loving father of David (Ann), Peter (Ellen), John (Marsha), William (Christine), Mary (Ciarán) O'Sullivan, Nicholas, and the late Michael (Ann) McHugh. Proud Grandpa Mac of Maureen (William) Hodges, Kathleen (Shaan) Akbar, Patrick (Madeline), Daniel (Claire), Katie Anne, Matthew, Sarah, Christopher (Cristina), Kevin (Anna), Nicholas, Thomas, Dillon, Joseph (fianceé, Clara Richter), Megan, MaryKate McHugh, Colin, Maeve, Liam O'Sullivan, Dermott, Margo, Kelsey McHugh. Great-grandfather of Vivian and Major Hodges, Zaid and Aziz Akbar and Adrianna and Guiliana McHugh. Dear brother to Harriet Elise (the late Richard) Penny and the late Joan (the late Thomas) Geldermann.

Visitation: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass: Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment: All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Catholic Charities, 721 N LaSalle Street Chicago, IL 60641 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.

Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019
