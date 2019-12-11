|
Robert E. Dawson
96, of Massillon, following a full and purposeful life spent in the service of his country, his church and his community, passed away peacefully late Saturday evening, Dec. 7, 2019. Born in Canton, Ill., March 18, 1923, a son to the late Earle H. and Inez (Brewer) Dawson, Bob was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Army Air Corps. He worked as an electrician serving in the EAME Theater. He resumed his college studies following his time in the service, earning an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois. Nearly all his professional career was spent with the Ohio Edison Company. At the time of his retirement he was the Division Manager of the Massillon office. A faithful and active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon, Bob and his late wife, Nancy, involved themselves deeply in their faith community. His other memberships included several area service organizations - a past president of the United Way of Stark County; Rotary, Massillon Museum and as a regular volunteer with the Massillon Salvation Army. He was also a past president and serving treasurer of the Abbey Glen Homeowners Association.
That was what he did. But this is who he was: A loving husband, a devoted and supportive dad, a mischievous and fun-loving grandpa and great-grandpa and a true and loyal friend, Bob's family meant everything to him and his grandkids and great-grandkids were the absolute apple of his eye. He was at his best when they were all together – at the table, at a game, sharing a story or just sitting in front of the TV. Predeceased by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Nancy (Hill) Dawson; brother, Winston and sisters, Marcella and June. Bob is survived by his children, Jeffery D. (Amy) Dawson, of Troy, Ohio, David B. (Kathie) Dawson, of North Canton, William S. (Michele) Dawson, of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Sue A. (Fred) McCloskey of North Lawrence; grandchildren, Meredith (Dan) Sajner, Chelsea (Ryan) Gardner, Tyler (Sydni) Dawson and Loreen (Cliff) Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Juliette, Jackson, Theo, Rylee, Mason, Bentley, Lexi and Cora; and his sister, Louise (Bill) Elston.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church. Pastor Larry Lalama will officiate. The family will receive condolences Thursday afternoon, from 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon and one hour prior to the funeral, from 10-11 Friday morning in the church. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019