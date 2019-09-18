|
|
Robert E. Dennis "Together Again"
age 94 of Canton died on September 16, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. He was born in Cambridge, Ohio, the son of Wyatt and Mary (Watkinson) Dennis. Robert was a 1943 graduate of Canton Township (South) High School. He was involved in football and basketball. He served in the US Marines for three years during World War II. In the service he again enjoyed sports and was a member of the Quantico sharp shooting team. In high school he worked at Sugardale Foods, then he trained to be a meat cutter in his brother-in-laws IGA stores. He retired from truck driving for Sugardale Foods in 1985. Robert was a former member of Waco Epworth Methodist Church and since 1960, a member of Dueber United Methodist Church. Robert was married to Elizabeth Jane (Tilton) Dennis for 67 years. He was a devoted, wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His interests were his family, his work and enjoyment of many sport activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth; infant son Timothy; three sisters and brothers-in-law Lucille and Harry Johnson, Edna and Max McWilliams, Juanita and Louis McCoul. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law Douglas E. and Sandra (Stalder) Dennis of Massillon and Gregory D. and Shirley (Ulm) Dennis of Navarre; five grandchildren Douglas and Veronica (Guevara) Dennis, missionaries in Venezuela, Christy and Erich Weiss of North Canton, Melissa and Adam Thompson of Canton, Danielle Dennis of Navarre and Jacob (fiance Hanna Hamilton) Dennis of Navarre; five great-grandchildren Madeline, Audrianna, James, Anna and Wyatt; many nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday September 20, 2019 at Dueber United Methodist Church 645 Dueber Ave. SW Canton, Ohio with Pastor Jon George officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorials in Roberts name may be made to: Doug Dennis Ministries c/o 3022 Pine Hills Dr. SW Massillon, Ohio 44646. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019