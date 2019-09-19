Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Dueber United Methodist Church
645 Dueber Ave
SW Canton, OH
Robert E. Dennis Obituary
Robert E. Dennis

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday September 20, 2019 at Dueber United Methodist Church 645 Dueber Ave. SW Canton, Ohio with Pastor Jon George officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorials in Roberts name may be made to: Doug Dennis Ministries c/o 3022 Pine Hills Dr. SW Massillon, Ohio 44646. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019
