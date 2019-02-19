Robert 'Bob' E. Easterday



90, of Jackson Township, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Bob was born on Nov. 26, 1928 in Dalton, Minn., the son of the late Albert Miller and Mabel Johannah (Nelson) Easterday. He attended Jackson High School. Bob was Sgt. 1st Class in the United States Army, serving our country during the Korean War in the 5th Regiment 140th Infantry Division. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He worked the family farm and went on to become a master carpenter and craftsman, retiring from Schalmo Builders in 1996. Bob continued to make many new friends, waged an ongoing battle with squirrels and rabbits in his garden and bird feeder, and was proud to attend to the care and beautification of Christ Lutheran Church.



Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve (Ullum) Easterday; granddaughter, Erica Booker; brother, Larry Easterday, and sister, Mary Gehring. He is survived by his children, Robin (Ronald) Booker, Steve (Kathy) Easterday, and Mark Easterday; grandchildren, Zachary Booker, Rachel (Scott) Topper, Sarah Easterday, Michael (Kristen) Easterday, and Marisa Easterday; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Jocelyn, and Jack Easterday; brother, Donald (Karen) Easterday; sister, Beverly (Rich) Dye; many loving nieces and nephews, and dear friends.



A Celebration of Bob's life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10–11 a.m.



Paquelet Funeral & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



(330) 833-4839 Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary