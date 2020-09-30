Robert E. "Hoss" Fox



62, of Strasburg passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1958 in Massillon to the late William and Marlene Erickson Fox. Rob graduated from Perry High School, and was employed as a truck driver for Becker Farms in Wooster. He was a proud member of the NRA, and loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.



Rob is survived by his siblings, JoAnn Fox, Lynn Wilhelm, Pam (Randy) Schupbach all of Strasburg; niece and nephews, Crystal (JP) Jenkins, Jarod Lloyd, Gus Wilhelm; great niece and nephew, Kane Peters and Emma Lloyd.



Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg. There are no public services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Rob may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society at 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



