Robert E. Hassman
Together Again
Age 80 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1939, in Massillon the son of the late Joseph and Hilda (Schalmo) Hassman. Robert owned and operated Haussie's Market, after a long career with Buckeye Biscuit. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, V.F.W., and was an avid Massillon Tiger Football fan.
Robert is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Shawn Hassman and Mark and Alicia Hassman; sisters-in-law, Roberta Hassman and Thelma Hassman; grandchildren, Robert Hassman, Brittany Hassman and fiance' Bobby Casto, Erick (Rachel) Hassman, Joseph, Jonathon and Jacob Hassman, and great-grandson Jude Hassman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty J. (Gantz) Hassman who died in 2013 and his brother Ronald (Toby) Hassman.
Services and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646 or Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave N.W., Canton, OH 44718. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020