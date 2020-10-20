Robert E. (Bobby) Herring
77 of Newport News, Virginia was called home on Thursday, September 24 2020. He was born in Massillon, Ohio to Earnest and Addie Herring. Robert worked for Newport News Shipbuilding for 15 years before starting his own business, "Have Taxes Will Travel". Coaching sports was the highlight of his life. He also devoted his life to being there for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom all brought him immeasurable amounts of joy. Robert was a cherished member of Soteria Life Center of Smithfield, Virginia.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved granddaughter, Leah Moore, his brother, Jackie Herring and his sister, Rozetta Brewer. Robert leaves to cherish his memories; four daughters, Monica Freeman of Massillon, Jessica Harris, Lisa (Nikki) Herring and Terra Crawford of Virginia. Nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Five brothers, James (Theresa) Herring, Gerald (Rochelle) Herring, Edgar (Yvonne) Herring, Kenneth Herring of Massillon. Otis (Jeannie) Herring of Florida and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Messages of sympathy and support can be made at www.paquelet.com
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.
Paquelet Funeral Hone
330-833-3222