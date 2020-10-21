1/
Robert E. (Bobby) Herring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. (Bobby) Herring

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Road N.E., Massillon, OH 44646. Messages of sympathy and support can be made at www.paquelet.com Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved