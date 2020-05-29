Robert E. Krotky
76 a resident of Country Lawn passed away May 23, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born a Massillon, the son of the late Rudy and Margaret Benish Krotky and had been living with a niece, Karen Pulley in Wilmot since 2011. Robert was a Army veteran and retired as foreman at Massillon Plastics. He was a member of the VFW at Navarre, Eagles at East Sparta and Army Navy Garrison at Beach City.
Surviving are one daughter, Stacy Krotky of Massillon, one sister, Darlene Krotky of Massillon, nieces and nephews, Michele Fry, Tonya Rutan, Kristie Cunningham, Shawn Cunningham, Corey Benkovich, Mike Skinner, Tommy Skinner and two grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.