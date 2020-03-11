|
Robert (Bobby) E. McFarland
85, passed away on March 6, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1934 the son of the late Ernest and Vernada McFarland. Bobby was a man of faith and was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church. He retired from Wiseman Bodyshop after 41 years of service. Bobby enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. He had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Nancy McFarland; three sisters; and one brother. Bobby is survived by his loving family, children Pamela McFarland, Robert (Annalee) McFarland Jr., Michele (Mark) Beard, and John (Cheryl) McFarland; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Helen Frank; brother Dan (Sue) McFarland; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church (2040 Diamond St NE) on Friday at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Christopher Henyk as Celebrant. Interment will take place at Warstler Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020