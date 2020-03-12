|
Robert (Bobby) E. McFarland
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church (2040 Diamond St NE) on Friday at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Christopher Henyk as Celebrant. Interment will take place at Warstler Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online guestbook and share fond memories.
