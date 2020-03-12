Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
2040 Diamond St NE
Robert E. "Bobby" McFarland

Robert E. "Bobby" McFarland Obituary
Robert (Bobby) E. McFarland

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Little Flower Catholic Church (2040 Diamond St NE) on Friday at 10:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Christopher Henyk as Celebrant. Interment will take place at Warstler Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
