Robert E. Otto 1954-2019
64, of Canal Fulton, passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Massillon on July 8, 1954 to the late William P. and Shirley M. (Luckring) Otto.
He is survived by his wife, Jayne Rice Otto; a daughter, Angela Via; granddaughters, Larissa Wenger and Alexis Adkins; his greatly loved great grandchildren, Damian and Aeilianna; a sister, Cindy (Randy) Shook; and brother, William Jr. (Evelyn) Otto; and many nieces and nephews. He was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ross Otto.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Scott Tuersley officiating. Friends may call on Saturday from 10-12 prior to services.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019