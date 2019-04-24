The Repository Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert E. Otto
Robert E. Otto 1954-2019

64, of Canal Fulton, passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Massillon on July 8, 1954 to the late William P. and Shirley M. (Luckring) Otto.

He is survived by his wife, Jayne Rice Otto; a daughter, Angela Via; granddaughters, Larissa Wenger and Alexis Adkins; his greatly loved great grandchildren, Damian and Aeilianna; a sister, Cindy (Randy) Shook; and brother, William Jr. (Evelyn) Otto; and many nieces and nephews. He was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ross Otto.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Scott Tuersley officiating. Friends may call on Saturday from 10-12 prior to services.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
