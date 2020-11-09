1/1
Robert E. Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Phillips

Of Dalton, age 94, passed away on November 5, 2020. Born on June 6, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Frank and Wavey (O'Dell) Phillips, he was a life resident of Dalton. A veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Navy, Robert retired from Babcock and Wilcox Co. in Barberton after many years. He was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon and was a member of the Navarre V.F.W. Post #5047, and Massillon Eagles. Bob loved to fish, vacation in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and spend time with his family.

Preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son, Kevin; daughter, Linda McCauley; grandson, Joshua; brother, Frank (Ruth) Phillips, he is survived by his son, Steven (Carol) Phillips; four grandsons; 10 great grandchildren; son in-law, Jerome McCauley of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; other family and friends.

A private service will be held by the family with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or St. Barbara's Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, OH 44647. Online obituary and guest registry are available at

www.zakmonbarenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved