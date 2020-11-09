Robert E. PhillipsOf Dalton, age 94, passed away on November 5, 2020. Born on June 6, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Frank and Wavey (O'Dell) Phillips, he was a life resident of Dalton. A veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Navy, Robert retired from Babcock and Wilcox Co. in Barberton after many years. He was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon and was a member of the Navarre V.F.W. Post #5047, and Massillon Eagles. Bob loved to fish, vacation in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and spend time with his family.Preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son, Kevin; daughter, Linda McCauley; grandson, Joshua; brother, Frank (Ruth) Phillips, he is survived by his son, Steven (Carol) Phillips; four grandsons; 10 great grandchildren; son in-law, Jerome McCauley of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; other family and friends.A private service will be held by the family with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or St. Barbara's Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, OH 44647. Online obituary and guest registry are available at(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)