Robert "Bob" E. Watterson, Sr.
age 83 of Massillon, passed away in his home on Nov. 22, 2020. Bob was born on June 9, 1937 in Centerville, Ohio to William and Opal (Cunningham) Watterson. Bob served in the US Airforce. He worked for the State of Ohio as a Maintenance Technician at the National Guard Armory for 30 years until he retired. He enjoyed his retirement by fishing and traveling. He loved spending time with his granddaughter. He was knowledgeable about sports, cars, and military planes.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years, Marlene Watterson, four sisters, and one brother. He is survived by his children, Robert E. (Bryan) Watterson, and Christine A. Curie; granddaughter, Taylor M. Nicholas; great-grandson, Colten Young; sister, Florence Jenkins; brother, Paul (Linda) Watterson, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to call on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.
