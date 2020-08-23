1/1
Robert E. Zirhut
Robert E. Zirhut

Age 90, died Friday. He was a life resident of Canton, retired from the Timken Company after 27 years of service and also had been a building contractor for ten years prior to that. Bob was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, North Canton Eagles, VFW Post 693 and was a Korean War Navy veteran having served on the USS Wisconsin.

Preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Zirhut; parents, Edward and Mary Bauer Zirhut; and brother, Raymond Zirhut. Survived by his brothers, William (Elaine Brown) Zirhut of Bolivar and Richard Zirhut of Canton and several nephews.

Graveside service will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Fr. Benson Okpara officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
