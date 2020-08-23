Robert E. ZirhutAge 90, died Friday. He was a life resident of Canton, retired from the Timken Company after 27 years of service and also had been a building contractor for ten years prior to that. Bob was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, North Canton Eagles, VFW Post 693 and was a Korean War Navy veteran having served on the USS Wisconsin.Preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Zirhut; parents, Edward and Mary Bauer Zirhut; and brother, Raymond Zirhut. Survived by his brothers, William (Elaine Brown) Zirhut of Bolivar and Richard Zirhut of Canton and several nephews.Graveside service will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Fr. Benson Okpara officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330 456-7375)