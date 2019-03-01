Home

Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
627 McKinley Ave. NW
Canton, OH
Robert Edward Bethel


Robert Edward Bethel Obituary
Robert Edward Bethel 1932-2019

87, of Jackson Township passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born February 2, 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late John Edward and Alberta Margaret (Farson) Bethel. Robert graduated from Lehman High School class of 1950 where he played football and was captain of the baseball team. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict station with the 4th military police company in Franklin Germany. He attended The Ohio State University. Robert was owner/president of Bethel Miller Memorial Company retiring in 1999. He was a member of the North Canton Elks, North Canton Eagles, Canton Rotary earning the Paul Harris Fellow and also belonged to Glenmoor Country Club and was former president of Canton Cemetery Association.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Diana (Stoffer) Bethel; children, Anne Bethel Barrett, Lynn (Bethel) Graham Jordan and John Edward Bethel; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Jean (John) Firestone, Marilyn Anne (Dick) King and William (Cindy) Bethel.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Basilica of Saint John the Baptist, 627 McKinley Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 with Very Rev. John E. Sheridan celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019
