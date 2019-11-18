The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Home
Brewster, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Home
Brewster, OH
View Map
ROBERT EVERETT BOGGS


1927 - 2019
ROBERT EVERETT BOGGS Obituary
Robert Everett Boggs

age 92, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Newton, WV on September 21, 1927 to the late Henry and Louisa Boggs and retired from Republic Steel following 44 years of service as a carpenter. He proudly served in the US Army during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Ruth (Lloyd) Boggs; three brothers; and five sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Robert "Tom" (Valerie) Boggs and Roger Boggs; daughters, Drema (Lee) Huffman, Bobbi (Bret) Newton and Kathy (Craig) Erb; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; eight brothers; and three sisters.

Friends and family may call on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the South Lawn Cemetery in Beach City.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2019
