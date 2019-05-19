|
Robert F. Adams 1931-2019
88, of Canton passed away on May 16, 2019. Robert was born in Niagara Falls, New York on April 29, 1931. Bob served in the US Army during Korea and retired from Gregory Galvanizing in 1984.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dawn Adams; sisters, Bernadette Link and Marge Kurelko. He is survived by his sons, Robert Adams, Christopher Adams and Steven (Alycia) Adams and numerous grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019