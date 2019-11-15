The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
ROBERT F. HATTERSLEY


1920 - 2019
ROBERT F. HATTERSLEY Obituary
Robert F. Hattersley

age 99, of Canton, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born in North Canton, Ohio on August 26, 1920 to J. Frank and Gertrude (Riley) Hattersley, he lived in this vicinity most of his life. He went to Worley Grade School and was a graduate of Lehman High School and Ohio University. Mr. Hattersley served as an officer in the US Navy 1943 to 1946. He was awarded the Purple Heart while serving in the Pacific Theater. He had worked for several different companies and in 1963 acquired Dice Decal Corporation, a screen-printing company, and sold it in 1983, at which time he retired. Mr. Hattersley was a member of the Church of the Covenant, Glenmoor Country Club, former member of Brookside Country Club, Retired Executives and Professional Men's Club, The Canton Club, North Canton Elks and the Canton Alliance Massillon Users Group Computer Club. His wife, Louise "Beanie" S. Hattersley of Canton, Ohio predeceased him on December 31, 2006.

Surviving Mr. Hattersley are his three children: daughter, Carol Branch of Hobe Sound, FL, daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Richard Kelley of Marlborough, MA with two grandchildren, Stephanie (Ian) Hurst of Kodiak, AK and Ashley (Nate) Netravali; son, and daughter-in-law, John and Jacqueline Hattersley of Skaneateles, NY, with two grandchildren, Stacy (Dan) Chesnick of San Jose, CA and Michael (Nikki) Hattersley of Tonawando, NY and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Church of the Covenant 3014 Fulton Dr. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019
