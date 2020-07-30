1/1
Robert G. "Archie" Archibald
{ "" }
Robert G. (Archie) Archibald

Together Again

91, passed peacefully and went to join our Mother "Betty" in heaven on Friday July 24, 2020. He was a life resident of Canton, retired supervisor from Republic Steel. After retirement he worked as a driver for Redmond's. Member of First Christian Church for many years, and a World War II veteran serving time in Korea.

Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, LaVerne E. Archibald. Parents, William Arthur and LaVerne Archibald. Brothers, John "Jack" Archibald, James Archibald and Allen Archibald. Children, Sharon Olivier of Florida, Robert G. Archibald (Linda), Jamie S. Martindale (Richard), William (Bill) Archibald (Melanie), Sandy Davis (Fred) all of Canton. Irene Schaad (Curtis) of Delaware, Ohio. Survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all miss his humor and memories each one of us have made together with him.

Friends and family will celebrate his life at calling hours Sunday, August 2, 2020 between 2-4. Funeral service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home in Canton with Pastor Bradley Clark officiating. He will be laid to rest at North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneral.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
