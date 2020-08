Robert G.(Archie)ArchibaldFriends and family will celebrate his life at calling hours Sunday, August 2, 2020 between 2-4. Funeral service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home in Canton with Pastor Bradley Clark officiating. He will be laid to rest at North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)