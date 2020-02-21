|
Robert G. DeLap
Together Again
Age 81, died Wednesday, February 19 after a brief illness. A lifetime resident of Canton, Ohio, he was born October 18, 1938 to Robert and Thelma (Brown) DeLap and was a 1956 graduate from Lehman High School and a proud graduate of Ohio University. Upon graduation, he began his teaching and coaching career at Canton South High School where he coached baseball, football, and basketball. His teams were able to compile five straight league championships during his tenure as varsity head basketball coach. He next moved to Sandy Valley where he won two district championships. Over the years he influenced and mentored many fine young men, many of which became lifelong friends. Bob was also a gifted athlete and excelled in basketball and baseball at Lehman High School and continued his baseball career at Ohio University where he played under the legendary Bob Wren. As a coach he was elected to the Canton South Hall of Fame and the District V Hall of Fame. As a player he was inducted into the Stark County Amateur Sports Hall of Fame for his skill on the fumbleball field. He had his own roofing company for decades and a dedicated group of guys could always be found on the roof alongside him. He was an avid fisherman up at Lake Erie and always on the hunt for walleye.
Bob is survived by his children, Cara (Dan) Greene of Colorado and Brian (Andi) DeLap of Uniontown; grandchildren, Jake and Rachel Greene, and Katherine, Drew and Maggie DeLap. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy; and his beloved wife of 55 years, Sylvia Pearl. Bob's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. James Johns for his tender and loving care of their parents.
Calling hours will be Sunday, February 23, from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N. Memorial Service will be Monday February 24 at 11 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church with Rev. David de Vries officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society or Christ Presbyterian Church. Please sign the guestbook at
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020