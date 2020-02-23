|
|
|
Robert G. DeLap
Calling hours will be Sunday, February 23 (TODAY), from 1–4 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N. Memorial Service will be Monday February 24 at 11 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church with Rev. David de Vries officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society or Christ Presbyterian Church. Please sign the guestbook at
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020