Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Presbyterian Church

Robert G. DeLap

Robert G. DeLap Obituary
Robert G. DeLap

Calling hours will be Sunday, February 23 (TODAY), from 1–4 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N. Memorial Service will be Monday February 24 at 11 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church with Rev. David de Vries officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society or Christ Presbyterian Church. Please sign the guestbook at

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
