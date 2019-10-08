The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert G. (Bob) Kellman


1931 - 2019
Robert G. (Bob) Kellman Obituary
Robert (Bob) G. Kellman

age 88, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at home. He was born May 23, 1931, in Denver, Colorado, the son of the late Frank and Emma Kellman. Bob graduated from University of Colorado with a degree in Geology. He retired from LTV Steel in 1997. Bob achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and enjoyed life to the fullest whether snow skiing, gardening, travelling or vacationing with his family. He served in the Navy – graduating submarine and sonar school in New London, Connecticut and served on the USS Carp SS338 and USS Charr SS328.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Mark (Amy) Kellman'; daughters, Michelle (Mike) Sherrill and Robyn Lowe; grandchildren: Jarrod Clauser, Shelly Clauser, Jacquelyn Lowe, Harrison Lowe, Landon Lowe, Andrew Kellman, Adam Kroupa; and step-grandchildren: Justin Lowe, Taylor Sherrill, and Mason Sherrill.

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial services to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to William E. Kurtz Scholarship Fund. C/O Tuslaw High School 1847 Manchester Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647

Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019
