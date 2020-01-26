Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
ROBERT PIERCE
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
ROBERT G. PIERCE


1930 - 2020
ROBERT G. PIERCE Obituary
Robert G. Pierce

Age 89, of Malvern, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Centerville Village in Carrollton. He was born May 21, 1930 in Waterford, OH, to Thomas and Florence (Martin) Pierce. He retired from the Ford Motor Co. where he worked for 34 years. He is a member of the former Waynesburg Presbyterian Church. He is a Korean US Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Waynesburg American Legion and a former member of the Gold Wing Club, the 40 Plus Club, the Retreads and the Waynesburg Eagles. He enjoyed woodworking and riding and traveling on his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Rose (Kohl) Pierce whom he married July 3, 1976; daughter, Kathy (Kelly) Snyder of N. Canton; son, Kenneth (Tammy) Pierce of Caldwell; stepson, Duane Mills of Strasburg; half- brother, Thomas Pierce III of MD; 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two stepsons, Timothy and Bill Mills; three sisters: Lucille Thornton, Ethel Allison, Dorothy Sperling; and two brothers, Leland and Howard Pierce.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Mike Zellers officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m., and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
