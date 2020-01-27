|
|
Robert G. Pierce
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Mike Zellers officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m., and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 27, 2020