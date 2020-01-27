Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
ROBERT PIERCE
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
ROBERT G. PIERCE


1930 - 2020
ROBERT G. PIERCE Obituary
Robert G. Pierce

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Mike Zellers officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m., and one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 27, 2020
