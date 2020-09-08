1/1
Robert G. Yacobucci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Yacobucci

age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28th. Born in Canton to the late Ida (Babtist) Yacobucci, he was preceded in death by his brother Ray (Nancy) Yacobucci. Robert was a graduate of McKinley High School and attended Kent State University. An avid golfer, fisherman and gardener, he enjoyed going to the dog races at Wheeling Downs. He was retired from LTV Steel Company, Inc. Robert served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Carol and Tom Caughey. He was a very generous uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Robert was known for his giving heart and humble nature. He will be missed by many.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Patrick Manning as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

ROSSI (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved