Robert G. Yacobucciage 81, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28th. Born in Canton to the late Ida (Babtist) Yacobucci, he was preceded in death by his brother Ray (Nancy) Yacobucci. Robert was a graduate of McKinley High School and attended Kent State University. An avid golfer, fisherman and gardener, he enjoyed going to the dog races at Wheeling Downs. He was retired from LTV Steel Company, Inc. Robert served his country in the United States Army.He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Carol and Tom Caughey. He was a very generous uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Robert was known for his giving heart and humble nature. He will be missed by many.Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Patrick Manning as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.