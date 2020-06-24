Robert Gallagher



5/11/1951–6/24/2019



"Papa Bobby"







In loving memory of you, we say thanks for the memories ...



Thank you for the bad jokes, tall tales, xlg cups



of coffee, Jeep shows, friendship, love, kindness, laughter, for drying the tears, for playing with the grands, for fixing every broken thing, for being the best cabana boy ever.



And, for your service to our country.



Thanks for being you,



exceptional you.



Forever in our hearts,



Forever in our lives.



Love you, miss you ...







Brenda, Ben, Melinda, Loralei, Charlee, Monroe, Bonnie, Nazmi, Bart, Becky, Blake



