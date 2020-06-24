Robert Gallagher
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gallagher

5/11/1951–6/24/2019

"Papa Bobby"



In loving memory of you, we say thanks for the memories ...

Thank you for the bad jokes, tall tales, xlg cups

of coffee, Jeep shows, friendship, love, kindness, laughter, for drying the tears, for playing with the grands, for fixing every broken thing, for being the best cabana boy ever.

And, for your service to our country.

Thanks for being you,

exceptional you.

Forever in our hearts,

Forever in our lives.

Love you, miss you ...



Brenda, Ben, Melinda, Loralei, Charlee, Monroe, Bonnie, Nazmi, Bart, Becky, Blake

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved