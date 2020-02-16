|
Robert (Bob) George Kelly
age 82 of Plain Township, died peacefully in his home on February 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was comforted by his faith and hope in Jesus Christ as he suffered through Alzheimer's Disease. Bob was born on June 28, 1937 in Belmont County, OH to the late George and Vivian (Palmer) Kelly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judy (Lintner) Kelly in 1994, and his sisters, Dorothy Smeyres and Virginia Boughman.
Bob lived in Stark County most of his life and attended Navarre High School. He served in the Army National Guard. Bob retired from The Timken Company then went on to work part-time for Finney's Pharmacy and Stark Industrial. Bob's smile, friendly spirit, and sense of humor drew people in. If you knew him, you liked him! He was always ready for an adventure and always willing to lend a hand to those he knew. Bob enjoyed golfing, playing cards, yard work, traveling, Ohio State Buckeye football, cruising in his Mustang convertible, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of First Christian Church.
Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Kathy, sons Patrick (Karen) Kelly, Jeffrey Kelly (Sheila Junkins), Thomas Kelly (Kelly Buehler), Matthew (Kim) Reemsnyder, and Benjamin Reemsnyder (Ryan Paxton), his special caregiver and friend of the family, Cindi Clark,12 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. His siblings, Glenna (John) Blon, Greg (Cathy) Kelly, and Dora (Gary) Yoho and in-laws, Margo (Richard) Cammeron, Linda Crofut, and James (Suzie) Miller, also survive.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 am at First Christian Church (6900 Market Ave. N, Canton, 44721 in Heritage Hall), with Pastor Ryan Rasmussen officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020