Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
(6900 Market Ave. N
Canton, OH
Robert George (Bob) Kelly

Robert George (Bob) Kelly Obituary
Robert (Bob) George Kelly

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 am at First Christian Church (6900 Market Ave. N, Canton, 44721 in Heritage Hall), with Pastor Ryan Rasmussen officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020
