Robert Glenn Stimmel
Age 72 of Malvern, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Robert was born in Malvern, Ohio on March 1, 1947 to Glenn R. and Jean E. (Rist) Stimmel. Robert was a member of the First Christian Church of Malvern. He belonged to the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union #94
Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie Stimmel of Malvern; a son, Michael Stimmel of Malvern; two daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Hudson of West Salem and Shannon (William) of Homeworth; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Matthew) McDougal, Jacob Hudson, and Hannah Hudson; one great-grandson, Eithan Allen McDougal; and a sister, Pamela Stimmel of Malvern. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Meyer.
Following private services, burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2019