|
|
Robert Gray "Bob" Medlin
78 of Otway, Ohio formerly of Canton, Ohio died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born July 12, 1940 in Washington D.C. to the late Robert "Gray" Medlin and Helen Oliver Medlin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Medlin. Bob received a Bachelor's Degree from Walsh College in Canton, Ohio and a Master's Degree from Akron University, he then furthered his education at Ohio University. He was the former Director of Psychology at the Portsmouth Receiving Hospital and was the founder of Counseling Associates. He practiced as a Psychologist for nearly 40 years. He was also a United States Navy veteran.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Monica Waltz Medlin who he married on June 8, 1963; a son, Mark Medlin; two daughters, Michelle Medlin and Colette (Shaun) Davison; three granddaughters, Victoria, DeMya, and Gia; three brothers, Ronald Medlin, Dale Medlin, and Richard Medlin, and two sisters, Sharon Bronte and Susanne Gamble.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family requests that donations be made to Sierra's Haven in Bob's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Roger W. Davis Funeral Home, 740-858-4100
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019