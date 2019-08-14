|
Robert H. "Bob" Goerke, Jr.,
73, of Massillon passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born October 2, 1945 in Canton, Ohio. Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church Massillon and Canton Lodge #60 F&AM. He was a Yoga Teacher throughout the Canton and Massillon area. Robert specialized in Thai Yoga Massage, Relaxation Massage and was a Reiki Master Teacher. Robert loved going to the gun range and shooting and he also had a love for cars. Robert was a spectacular husband, father, grandfather and was very loving and kind hearted and will be dearly missed by everyone. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Goerke, Sr.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl; mother, Catherine Goerke; children, Christine Kay Goerke, and Brenda (Kyle) Reed; grandchildren: Katrina Waggoner, Christopher Predragovic, Heather Predragovic, Justin Busto, Amanda Reed and Kevin Reed; special great granddaughter, Aurora Waggoner and three great grandchildren; brother, Gregory Goerke; and sister, Catherine (James) Schreckengost.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a Masonic service will be conducted at 4:45 p.m. by Canton Lodge #60 F&AM. Additional calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Linda Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019