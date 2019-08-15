Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:45 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
ROBERT H. "BOB" GOERKE Jr.


1945 - 2019
ROBERT H. "BOB" GOERKE Jr. Obituary
Robert H. "Bob" Goerke, Jr.,

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a Masonic service will be conducted at 4:45 p.m. by Canton Lodge #60 F&AM. Additional calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Linda Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Hospice. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019
