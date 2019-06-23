|
Robert H. (Bob) Hill
of North Canton, age 88, passed on to his Heavenly home on June 17, 2019 while in the compassionate care of Bethany Nursing Home. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, to whom he was married for 59 years, as well as brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Joyce Hill. Bob was a proud Korean War veteran, a member of Community Christian Church in North Canton, a member of Elks Lodge 2029, McKinley Rifle and Pistol Club, American Legion and the Ohio Historical Society. He retired from a long and successful career in insurance sales.
Bob is survived by his devoted brother, Richard (Rick) Hill of North Canton; daughters, Melanie (John) Phelps and Melissa Strausser; grandchildren, Jacen Phelps, Andrea (Matthew) Johnson, Nathan Jeans, Courtney Jeans, and Brandon Strausser; great-grandsons, Cooper and Lane Johnson and Noah Jeans. The family is grateful for the compassion and excellent care that Bob received from the 5th and 4th floors and therapy team at Mercy Hospital, and the Bethany Nursing Home.
A private family service will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Guests are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 6th at 11 a.m. at Community Christian Church in North Canton.
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019