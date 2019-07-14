|
|
Robert Henke
passed away July 7, 2019, 3 weeks short of his 90th birthday. The son of Arthur and May (Waltz) Henke, he was born in
Watertown, WI, but moved to Canton in 1939. At age 10, he began percussion lessons and, during high school, his passion was music. He played in many of McKinley's music ensembles, and with the VFW Canton Post 693 drum and bugle corps, marching alongside returning WWII soldiers. As a student at Peabody Conservatory of Music, Bob studied with the timpanist of the Baltimore Symphony and performed with the orchestra and in summer bands. Following graduation, he served 4 years on active duty with the United States Air Force, where he was assigned to the 515th Air Force Band in Bryan, TX, serving as acting director for concerts and radio broadcasts during his last year. He joked, "I never got off the ground. We went everywhere in a bus."
Upon discharge in 1955, he returned to Canton to manage the Bobby Shop for Children, a family owned clothing business. He walked to work every day from his home near Country Fair Shopping Center. Bob's music career included timpanist/personnel manager for the Canton Symphony, general manager for the Akron Symphony, timpanist/general manager/finance manager of the Tuscarawas Philharmonic, timpanist/choir member at Church of the Savior UM, and Canton concert bands member for over 60 years. Bob was a consummate professional, a true gentleman, and a man of integrity. The music community has lost a shining star. In addition to music, Bob loved model trains, which earned him the nickname of "Boxcar Bob". He enjoyed flying private planes, and waterskiing and fishing for walleye on family vacations to Bob's Lake, Ontario.
Preceded in death by his wife, Margery, and an infant daughter, Lisa Diane, Bob is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Karen and Cornel Zotta, Kristin Henke, and Trude and Bob Kibbe; 4 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Laurels of Massillon and Crossroads Hospice, and special aide, Alissa.
A memorial service will be held Sunday July 28, at 3:00 p.m. at Crossroads UMC, 120 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton with visitation at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tuscarawas Philharmonic or Crossroads Hospice. Full obituary at www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019