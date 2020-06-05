Robert Herman Bloss
Robert Herman Bloss

87, beloved husband, father, and brother, was called to his eternal Home on June 2, 2020. Bob was born on Jan. 8, 1933 in New Baltimore, Ohio, to Arthur and Olga Bloss. He is survived by his sweetheart of 65 years wife, Sharon Greek Bloss; one son, Kirk Bloss and two daughters, Chalona (Steve) Fensler, and Lori (Dennis) Moulin. He was blessed by seven grandchildren, Trent (Meredith) Fensler, Laura (Justan) Forsyth, Zachary (Jessica) Bloss, Corey (Alyssa) Bloss, Julia (Ben) Andre, Keith (Jamie) Moulin, Lindy (Jeremy) Starr and 23 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Dorothy, Patricia, and Annabelle, Bob is survived by his brother, Bill (Lois) Bloss.

Bob served in the Navy from 1952 -1956 and was employed by Ashland Oil company for 32 years. Bob served in many capacities in the Friends denomination and in recent years at Community Bible Church in Westville.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Monday June 8 at 11 a.m. at Marlboro Cemetery 13171 Marlboro Ave. Alliance, OH 44601. Memorial contributions can be made in Bob's memory to the charity of the donor's choice. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to

Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home,

Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526

Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home
126 West Vermont
Sebring, OH 44672
(330) 938-2526
