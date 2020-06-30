Robert "Doc" Hines
1925 - 2020
Robert "Doc" Hines

Age 95, of Minerva, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born May 9, 1925 in Minerva to Ellwood and Hazel (Crowl) Hines. He was partners with Dr. Samuel L. Weir at the Minerva Clinic for many years. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1943, attended Mounty Union and received his medical degree from the George Washington Medical School in Washington D.C. in 1949. He then served in Germany in the US Army for 2 years before returning to his Minerva practice where he served the community as the local doctor, Carroll County Coroner, Alliance Hospital Emergency Room Physician a supporter of Minerva Sports. He was in the first class inducted into the Minerva Alumni Hall of Fame and was the Minerva Lions football team physician for over 50 years. He is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Augusta Lodge #504 F&AM, Minerva Rotary Club, Minerva Lions Club, lifetime member of the Alliance Elks, oldest member of the Alliance Country Club and a member of the Minerva Education Foundation and Alumni Assoc.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean (McCready) Hines. He is survived by his companion, Donna Ermlich of Alliance; daughter, Dixie (Glenn) Reynolds of Blacksburg, Va; son, Randy (Mona) Hines of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Douglas Robert (Jane) Hines of Austin, Texas, Lauren (Ben) Robinson of Houston, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Caroline.

Following a private graveside services Wednesday in Liberty Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Robert H. Hines Stadium at the Minerva High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. (weather permitting). Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Athletic Pride c/o Minerva High School, 501 Almeda, Minerva, OH 44657. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Robert H. Hines Stadium
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
What a wonderful man. We as a community should be honored to have had such a caring man that dedication his life to our town. You will be sadly missed by us all. Love and prayers to the family
Kathy and Dave Waller
June 29, 2020
He was my Dr until he retired! I always liked to talk with him about the "fàrm" he will be missed by many in Minerva! RIP Doc Hines
Mike Coy
Friend
June 29, 2020
Rest in peace Doc Hines. Condolences to your family.
Medi Brown
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Thank You for all your service to our community. You have been an inspiration to many. I used to enjoy seeing you walking when I was in my yard. RIP
Sabra Lucas
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
RIP DOC. We all loved your presence and your bedside manner.
Janet Stull
Coworker
June 29, 2020
With Sympathy & prayers to the Family. ! Great Dr. He was mine for years I Loved him. Thank you Dr. for you care. RIP
Ron & Nellie Shirley
Friend
June 29, 2020
Such a wonderful man and doctor. Went to him for anything from a cold to broken bones. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest in peace .
Diane Little-Meek
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the Hines family in this trying time. Doc Hines was a wonderful man not only to his family and friends but also to all his patients, which I was one when I lived in Ohio. He was a pillar of the Minerva community and I'm sure will be greatly missed. RIP DOC!
Bill Shearer
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
RIP Doc. You will always be remembered by all that new you , not just a Doc. But a great person !
Terry Stump
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Sincere sympathy to his loved ones and prayers for peace and comfort!
Linda (Speelman) Rankin
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Prayers and healing comfort to all. He was our good dr. For ever remember going to him and dr weir when sick and had to get shots lol, I'm sure he will be missed by many people. Prayers for all....
Bonnie Jenkins(kerns)
June 29, 2020
Hes Minervas treasure. ❤
Randy Elton
Friend
June 29, 2020
RIP Doc Hines. Condolences to the family.
Ralph Lowmiller
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
I was just thinking about my childhood doctor. I was fortunate to talk with him a few years ago at the Minerva YMCA as he walked laps around the gym. Rest in peace Dr. Hines.
Darcy Baker
June 29, 2020
Was so deeply saddened,to hear of his passing.
Was our family Physician,for many years.
My Sincerest Condolences.
Vanessa Gardner
June 29, 2020
Was my doctor until he retired and a good one
Donald Lewis
June 29, 2020
Chris and I both have loved doc all these years (since we were children ). A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Chris & Larry Simms
Friend
June 29, 2020
Doc, a lot of us called him. Was a wonderful Man. Proud and happy to have known him. His funny wit will be missed.
Tammy Wheatley
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
My sincere sympathy goes out to Dixie,Randy and families I 'm so sorry for your loss. The Minerva Community will surely feel the loss also. Your father was my doctor when I was a child. I loved him dearly. What a great doctor and friend he was too everyone he treated.
Judith Kocher-Shupe
Friend
