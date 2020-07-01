Robert "Doc" Hines
1925 - 2020
Following a private graveside services Wednesday in Liberty Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Robert H. Hines Stadium at the Minerva High School on Thursday at 7 p.m. (weather permitting). Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Athletic Pride c/o Minerva High School, 501 Almeda, Minerva, OH 44657. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.

com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Robert H. Hines Stadium
