Robert Howard Ehlers
Age 80. Bob passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dottie"; loving father of Beth Henry (Walter) and Steve (Loren); dear grandfather of Matthew and Abby; brother of Janet Ianni (Guido, deceased), Marnie Groves (Larry), the late Bill Ehlers (Kaye), and Chuck Ehlers. Robert was a proud graduate from The Ohio State University School of Pharmacy and practiced as a pharmacist until his retirement.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be forwarded to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson
Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
A celebration of life will take place at Richfield United Church of Christ, 4340 W. Streetsboro Rd., Richfield, OH 44286, on Wednesday, June 12th., at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park: www.buschcares.com
Busch Cremation, 440-842-7800
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019