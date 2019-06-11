Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Richfield United Church of Chris
4340 Streetsboro Road (Rt. 303)
Richfield, OH
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Sunset Memorial Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ehlers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Howard Ehlers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Howard Ehlers Obituary
Robert Howard Ehlers

Age 80. Bob passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dottie"; loving father of Beth Henry (Walter) and Steve (Loren); dear grandfather of Matthew and Abby; brother of Janet Ianni (Guido, deceased), Marnie Groves (Larry), the late Bill Ehlers (Kaye), and Chuck Ehlers. Robert was a proud graduate from The Ohio State University School of Pharmacy and practiced as a pharmacist until his retirement.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be forwarded to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson

Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.

A celebration of life will take place at Richfield United Church of Christ, 4340 W. Streetsboro Rd., Richfield, OH 44286, on Wednesday, June 12th., at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park: www.buschcares.com

Busch Cremation, 440-842-7800
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More