Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
More Obituaries for Robert Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Beard


1946 - 2020
Robert J. Beard Obituary
Robert J. Beard

age 73, of North Canton, Ohio passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born December 1, 1946 in Canton, OH to the late Paul and Lucille (Brubaugh) Beard. Bob was retired from the Chrysler Corp.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elaine (Shearer) Beard; daughter, Carrie (Marc) Els; son, Michael (Stacey) Beard; brother, David Beard and seven grandchildren, Rager, Kamri, Ahna, Ransom, Evan, Reid, and Regen.

A private graveside service will be held in Liberty Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
