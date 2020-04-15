|
Robert J. Beard
age 73, of North Canton, Ohio passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born December 1, 1946 in Canton, OH to the late Paul and Lucille (Brubaugh) Beard. Bob was retired from the Chrysler Corp.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elaine (Shearer) Beard; daughter, Carrie (Marc) Els; son, Michael (Stacey) Beard; brother, David Beard and seven grandchildren, Rager, Kamri, Ahna, Ransom, Evan, Reid, and Regen.
A private graveside service will be held in Liberty Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020